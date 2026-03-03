Trey Hendrickson sends farewell message to Cincinnati

The Bengals are not using a franchise or transition tag on defensive end Trey Hendrickson and that means Hendrickson will be free to move on to another team as a free agent when the new league year gets underway next week.

Hendrickson made it clear that he intends to do exactly that on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post to his Instagram account, Hendrickson expressed gratitude to the Bengals, his teammates, coaches and the team’s fans for his five years in Cincinnati. He called the city home “now and forever” before ending the farewell message.

Hendrickson posted 61 sacks in his 72 regular season games with the Bengals and added 3.5 more during the team’s run to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season. That pass rushing ability should make him a coveted player once teams can start negotiating with free agents around the league next week.