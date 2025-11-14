Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart ruled out for Bengals

The Bengals will be down a pair of defensive ends against the Steelers on Sunday.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart have both been ruled out for this week. Both players were out of practice this week.

It is the third straight game that Hendrickson has missed. He is listed with hip and pelvis injuries.

Stewart missed four games earlier this season, but he was in the lineup for the last three games. The first-round pick has a knee injury.

Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, and Cam Sample are the other defensive ends on the active roster in Cincinnati.