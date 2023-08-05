 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_230804.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_westernamquarterfinalslites_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas
USA men’s basketball select team beats World Cup team in short scrimmages
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente ties U.S. medal record at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250
IndyCar’s 2024 driver market: Does everything depend on where Alex Palou lands?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_thomasbirdie16_230804.jpg
Thomas chips in for much-needed birdie on 16th
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_230804.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_westernamquarterfinalslites_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Quarterfinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Lance feels 100 percent, isn’t thinking about his ankle

  
Published August 4, 2023 08:38 PM

The 49ers have plenty of questions at quarterback. Here’s one that can be answered conclusively: Trey Lance is completely healthy after suffering a broken ankle last season.

“Honestly, super thankful and super blessed to be healthy,” Lance told reporters on Friday. “I feel 100 percent and don’t even really feel my ankle or think about it out there at practice at all.”

That’s the good news. The uncertain news is where he fits on the depth chart. Brock Purdy is the starter. Some presume Lance is No. 2. Others believe Sam Darnold will be the primary backup.

Regardless, Lance won’t be going anywhere unless someone makes the 49ers an offer they can’t refuse. And Lance seems content to be on the bench.

“I feel like I’m in a much better spot, myself personally this year, than I have been the past two years,” Lance said.

That spot will either be No. 2 or No. 3 for the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, unless and until Purdy gets injured.