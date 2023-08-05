Trey Lance feels 100 percent, isn’t thinking about his ankle

The 49ers have plenty of questions at quarterback. Here’s one that can be answered conclusively: Trey Lance is completely healthy after suffering a broken ankle last season.

“Honestly, super thankful and super blessed to be healthy,” Lance told reporters on Friday. “I feel 100 percent and don’t even really feel my ankle or think about it out there at practice at all.”

That’s the good news. The uncertain news is where he fits on the depth chart. Brock Purdy is the starter. Some presume Lance is No. 2. Others believe Sam Darnold will be the primary backup.

Regardless, Lance won’t be going anywhere unless someone makes the 49ers an offer they can’t refuse. And Lance seems content to be on the bench.

“I feel like I’m in a much better spot, myself personally this year, than I have been the past two years,” Lance said.

That spot will either be No. 2 or No. 3 for the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, unless and until Purdy gets injured.