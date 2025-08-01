Trey Lance throws two TD passes in the Hall of Fame Game

Trey Lance is with his third team since the 49ers made him the third overall pick in 2021. He hopes he has found a home.

Lance started the Hall of Fame Game for the Chargers and played three quarters. He went 13-of-20 for 120 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 114.6 passer rating.

Lance left with the Chargers leading the Lions 27-7, scoring 17 points off four Detroit turnovers.

His touchdown passes covered 5 yards to tight end Will Dissly and 15 yards to rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Chargers starter Justin Herbert did not dress for the game, with DJ Uiagalelei spelling Lance in the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke served as the emergency third quarterback.

Lance, 25, signed with the Chargers as a free agent in the offseason after two seasons in San Francisco and two in Dallas.

In the 2024 preseason with the Cowboys, Lance had the most passing yards and most rushing yards of any player. He was 73-of-113 for 662 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 24 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Despite his travels, Lance still is younger than Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.