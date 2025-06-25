Trey McBride: Kyler Murray and I can have the same connection as Mahomes and Kelce

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is at the Tight End University summit this week, sharing thoughts with other tight ends from around the NFL, and he said a discussion with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was particularly inspiring.

McBride said on ESPN that Kelce talked about his connection with Patrick Mahomes and how a tight end can make himself the quarterback’s best friend. McBride said that he believes he and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can develop the same kind of ability to work together that the Chiefs have with Kelce and Mahomes.

“Travis, he would always give us his nuggets on being friendly to the quarterback,” McBride said. “Make sure you and your quarterback are on the same page. He plays with a little freedom. Him and Mahomes have a nice connection and I kind of took that and was like, ‘Why can’t Kyler and I have that same connection?’ I feel like that’s what I’ve tried to do. I’ve tried to have that same relationship and that growth with Kyler and just continue to make plays for him and be that security blanket where if he needs somewhere to go with the ball, he always can throw it to me and that’s what I’m trying to do for him.”

McBride made his first Pro Bowl last season and was rewarded with a four-year, $76 million contract extension. The Cardinals expect Murray and McBride to connect for many years in Arizona. McBride thinks they can have one of the best connections in the NFL.