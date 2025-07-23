Treylon Burks hopes to stay healthy to show “who I know I am”

Former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson traded Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles before drafting Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick in 2022. Brown has 261 receptions for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns, a Super Bowl and two Pro Bowls in the three seasons since.

Burks has 53 receptions for 699 yards and one receiving touchdown in 27 games in his career.

He had his fifth-year option declined, so he heads into the final season on his contract returning from an ACL injury and fighting for a roster spot.

“The last three years I would say my injuries have limited me and kept me from being who I know I am,” Burks said Wednesday, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I just think with me being in shape, being healthy, doing the right things right, and just making sure I’m staying on top of the little things. I just feel like I’m in a good place. God has brought me from the lowest to the highs, from the lowest to the highs. I’m blessed. I thank [God] and the people that have been helping me. I’m just excited to see what plan [God] has for me.”

General Manager Mike Borgonzi, the team’s third G.M. since Burks was drafted, said Monday that Burks was in good shape after being cleared for camp.

Burks has accepted the challenge awaiting him.

“I’m a competitor. If you’re a competitor, you know you can do better,” Burks said. “You can be better, so you expect more out of yourself. I wouldn’t say I got down. I was just pissed at myself because I wasn’t where I wanted to be. Things happen. It’s part of the process. It’s just how you come out of that whole situation, but as long as you’re yourself, everything will be all right.”