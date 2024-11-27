 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs limited in Bucs practice

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:01 PM

The Buccaneers played without left tackle Tristan Wirfs in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he kicked off this practice week with a limited workout.

Wirfs is dealing with knee and foot injuries that caused him to miss a game for the first time this season. Justin Skule started in his place and the next two days will provide a better idea about what direction the Bucs will take against the Panthers.

Cornerback Troy Hill (ankle, foot), defensive back Tykee Smith (knee), and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) were out of practice for Tampa.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) returned from missing three games last Sunday and he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday.