Troy Fautanu visiting Jets Wednesday

One of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s draft class is wrapping up his pre-draft visits in the AFC East.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Washington tackle Troy Fautanu is visiting the Jets on Wednesday. The team has also visited with former Alabama tackle JC Latham this week.

The report notes that Fautanu has also met with the Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Steelers and Eagles during the pre-draft process. The Jets have the highest first-round pick of those teams at No. 10.

Fautanu started at left tackle for the Huskies over the last two seasons and Washington won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top offensive line for the 2023 season.