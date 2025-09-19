Tua Tagovailoa on late interception: “That was a really good play by the defender”

With the Dolphins driving in Bills territory, trailing 28-21 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, they had a great chance to pull a big upset. But a Tua Tagovailoa interception ended that great chance.

Tagovailoa tried to throw to Jaylen Waddle but was picked off by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. Tagovailoa said afterward that it was more a good play by Bernard than a bad play by himself.

“I thought I was in rhythm, in timing of the play, seen the flat defender go over the top of Jaylen, Jaylen’s turning around,” Tagovailoa said. “That was a really good play by the defender. I had some color in my face trying to maneuver the throw. But 10 out of 10 times, if we’re looking at that same thing, I think I’d still try to work that timing of hitting that spot. I think the linebacker made a great play on that.”

The Dolphins were big underdogs but played the Bills close for most of the game, and Tagovailoa said he thought they played well.

“No moral victories, that’s for sure,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s definitely some things we can take away that’s good, that’s up to par, that’s our standard of how we operate in our offense.”

Tagovailoa said the Dolphins will take the extra time after a Thursday game to get back to work and come back stronger after starting the season 0-3.

“It’s a team sport,” Tagovailoa said. “We win together, we lose together.”