Tutu Atwell 31-yard touchdown gives Rams 9-3 halftime lead over Steelers

There wasn’t much scoring in the first half of the matchup between the Steelers and Rams. But late in the second quarter, Los Angeles got an explosive play to take a 9-3 lead into halftime.

On second-and-10 with 25 seconds left in the half, quarterback Matthew Stafford evaded Pittsburgh’s pass rush and fired a ball downfield. Cooper Kupp was in the area and covered by a pair of defenders. But Tutu Atwell stepped in front of the pass to make the catch and get into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.

Brett Maher missed the extra point, keeping the score at 9-3.

Maher also missed a 52-yard field goal off the left upright in the first quarter.

Through two quarters, Stafford is 9-of-16 passing for 159 yards with a TD. Puka Nacua leads with five catches for 94 yards while Kupp has two catches for 29 yards.

Darrel Henderson leads with 42 yards on nine carries while Royce Freeman has 37 yards on seven carries.

On the other side, Pittsburgh’s offense has managed only 91 total yards. Kenny Pickett is 6-of-13 for 78 yards and has been sacked twice. George Pickens has two catches for 37 yards while Diontae Johnson has two receptions for 21 yards in his return from injury.

The Steelers have just five first downs and are 0-of-5 on third down.

Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.