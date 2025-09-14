 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk

  
Published September 14, 2025 06:07 PM

After the NFL directed the Packers to have a Thursday night moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, five of the nine teams that hosted early games chose to do the same.

In the late-afternoon games, two of the three home teams opted to have a moment of silence.

Via NBC research, the Colts did not have a moment of silence before the game against the Broncos. The Chiefs had one before their home opener against the Eagles; the tribute also mentioned 9/11 victims and recent victims of gun violence. The Cardinals had a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk 18 minutes before kickoff; other teams that had a Sunday moment of silence did so just before the national anthem.

By giving the teams who host games on Sunday and Monday the ability to choose whether to have a moment of silence, the league invited the exercise of watching which teams did, and which teams did not.

Currently, it’s 7-7 with three games to be played.