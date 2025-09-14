Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk

After the NFL directed the Packers to have a Thursday night moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, five of the nine teams that hosted early games chose to do the same.

In the late-afternoon games, two of the three home teams opted to have a moment of silence.

Via NBC research, the Colts did not have a moment of silence before the game against the Broncos. The Chiefs had one before their home opener against the Eagles; the tribute also mentioned 9/11 victims and recent victims of gun violence. The Cardinals had a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk 18 minutes before kickoff; other teams that had a Sunday moment of silence did so just before the national anthem.

By giving the teams who host games on Sunday and Monday the ability to choose whether to have a moment of silence, the league invited the exercise of watching which teams did, and which teams did not.

Currently, it’s 7-7 with three games to be played.