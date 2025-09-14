In nine early Sunday games, five home teams held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

On Thursday night, the NFL directed the Packers to conduct a pre-game moment of silence regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The league deferred to the teams for the balance of the week.

Via NBC research, here’s a breakdown of the handling of the issue by the nine teams that hosted early games on Sunday.

Jaguars at Bengals: Cincinnati did not hold a moment of silence.

Giants at Cowboys: Dallas had a moment of silence, with Charlie Kirk’s image on the video screen.

Bears at Lions: Detroit did not hold a moment of silence.

Rams at Titans: Tennessee did hold a moment of silence.

Patriots at Dolphins: Miami held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk and for the victims of 9/11.

49ers at Saints: New Orleans had a moment of silence in memory of Charlie Kirk, and all those affected by gun violence.

Bills at Jets: New York had a moment of silence, and a tribute with multiple images of Charlie Kirk on the video board.

Seahawks at Steelers: The Steelers had a pre-planned moment of silence for Craig Wolfley, who died during the offseason. The Steelers’ flags are at half mast for Charlie Kirk.

Browns at Ravens: Baltimore did not hold a moment of silence.

Six games remain in Week 2, with three in the late-afternoon window, one tonight, and two on Monday night.