 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In nine early Sunday games, five home teams held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:59 PM

On Thursday night, the NFL directed the Packers to conduct a pre-game moment of silence regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The league deferred to the teams for the balance of the week.

Via NBC research, here’s a breakdown of the handling of the issue by the nine teams that hosted early games on Sunday.

Jaguars at Bengals: Cincinnati did not hold a moment of silence.

Giants at Cowboys: Dallas had a moment of silence, with Charlie Kirk’s image on the video screen.

Bears at Lions: Detroit did not hold a moment of silence.

Rams at Titans: Tennessee did hold a moment of silence.

Patriots at Dolphins: Miami held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk and for the victims of 9/11.

49ers at Saints: New Orleans had a moment of silence in memory of Charlie Kirk, and all those affected by gun violence.

Bills at Jets: New York had a moment of silence, and a tribute with multiple images of Charlie Kirk on the video board.

Seahawks at Steelers: The Steelers had a pre-planned moment of silence for Craig Wolfley, who died during the offseason. The Steelers’ flags are at half mast for Charlie Kirk.

Browns at Ravens: Baltimore did not hold a moment of silence.

Six games remain in Week 2, with three in the late-afternoon window, one tonight, and two on Monday night.