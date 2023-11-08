Two pick-sixes earn Kenny Moore the AFC defensive player of the week award

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that he’s being recognized today.

Moore was named the AFC defensive player of the week for Week Nine.

Sunday’s game against Bryce Young and the Panthers made Moore the 32nd player in NFL history with two pick-sixes in one game. No player has ever had three in one game.

This is the second time Moore has won the player of the week award. he previously won it in Week 14 of 2020.