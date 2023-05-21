Ty Johnson says Jets cut him after surgery on torn pec

Last month, the Jets released running back Ty Johnson. It was a roster-churning move like so many others that happen throughout the offseason.

Johnson is now expressing disagreement with the move. Via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com, Johnson claims the move came after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out in the offseason -- and after the team told him to have surgery to repair it.

He complied. He nevertheless was released with a non-football injury designation on April 26.

“I’ve had some dark, dark days, man,” Johnson said on Instagram. “Went to New York. I told them, even before the report [of the injury surfaced], I was working out and this is what happened. I saw the team doctor, he said, ‘You need to get it fixed.’ Flew out the next day. Come back happy that I got it done even though I didn’t want to get it done.

“That following Wednesday, you’re out of there. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But at the end of the day, I know I’m going to be all right. . . . Just got to keep going forward.”

The departure of Johnson coincided with the arrival or Aaron Rodgers, so the move went largely unnoticed.

And despite Johnson’s complaint, the Jets didn’t do anything wrong. He suffered a torn pec while working out on his own. It needed to be taken care of. He got it taken care of. They could have cut him now, they could have cut him later.

Johnson rushed for 160 yards last season, in 17 games. In 2021, he rushed for 238 yards in 16 games.

A sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2019, Johnson is now a free agent. One key to getting another chance will be to get healthy.