 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_anthonyrichardson_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
nbc_pft_grudenvictomized_240515.jpg
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
nbc_pft_grudencase_240515.jpg
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_anthonyrichardson_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
nbc_pft_grudenvictomized_240515.jpg
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
nbc_pft_grudencase_240515.jpg
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ty Summer working out for Jaguars Wednesday

  
Published May 15, 2024 11:56 AM

Linebacker Ty Summers’s search for a place to play this season is taking him back to one of his former employers.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that Summers is working out for the Jaguars on Wednesday. Summers, who tried out for the Broncos at their rookie minicamp, played in three games for the Jags in 2022.

Summers was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars and had four tackles in his brief time with the team. The Saints wound up signing him off of Jacksonville’s practice squad in December and Summers remained with the Saints through the 2023 season.

Summers played three years with the Packers before moving on to the Jaguars and special teams work has been his primary focus in each stop.