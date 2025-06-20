 Skip navigation
Tyjae Spears wants to show his best self in 2025 after an injury-riddled 2024

  
Published June 20, 2025 06:29 PM

For Tyjae Spears, the best thing about this season is it’s not last season.

Spears had ankle and hamstring injuries in 2024, along with two concussions, limiting him to 12 games and 114 touches for 536 yards and five touchdowns.

“I learned that I can fight adversity really well,” Spears said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I learned a lot over the course of last year, and in life. I’ve done a lot of reflecting in the last year.”

The Titans made Spears a third-round pick in 2023, and he backed up Derrick Henry as a rookie, gaining 838 total yards and scoring three touchdowns on152 touches. He still was the team’s second-leading rusher to Tony Pollard last season despite his stats decreasing.

Coach Brian Callahan said the Titans plan to have more of an equal distribution of carries among the running backs. Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings are behind Pollard and Spears.

“Just trying to make the most of my opportunities,” Spears said. “Definitely hungry for more, but I can’t do anything about last year. Confidence is building but definitely hungry for more.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time, and being the best I can be. I know that statement gets thrown around, but really stamping and solidifying it. I just want to show my best self whenever I can.”