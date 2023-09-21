Tyler Biadasz injured his hamstring Thursday; Zack Martin remains out of practice

Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs tore an ACL at Thursday’s practice, and he wasn’t the only player who was injured.

The Cowboys added center Tyler Biadasz to the practice report with a hamstring injury. He had a limited practice, leaving for medical testing after the injury. Practice squad offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is the backup center.

Right guard Zack Martin remains out with an ankle injury. He was limited in two practices last week with a groin injury but played 82 of 87 snaps.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Cowboys.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (strained MCL) and left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) are back to full participants after being limited Wednesday. It appears both are on track to return.

Cooks missed the Week 2 win over the Jets, and Smith has yet to play this season.

Chuma Edoga, who started the past two games in place of Smith, also had a full practice after being limited Wednesday with an elbow injury.

Safety Jayron Kearse (illness) remained out Thursday, and safey Donovan Wilson (calf) had another full practice and appears ready to make his 2023 debut.