Tyler Goodson “feeling like a failure” after dropped pass, vows to come back better

The crucial play in the Colts’ season-ending loss to the Texans on Saturday night was Tyler Goodson’s dropped pass on fourth-and-1 with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, and afterward a teary Goodson put it on himself.

“I was just feeling like a failure,” Goodson said. “I know I’m not a failure, I’m going to just state that. I felt a lot of love from the teammates, everybody telling me to keep my head up. Me just being me, I’m always hard on myself, and I know I could have made that play and that play should have been made. I’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, keep working on my craft, and next year come back even better.”

Gardner Minshew’s pass to Goodson wasn’t perfect, but Goodson knows he should have caught it.

“I work too hard to drop the ball like that,” Goodson said. “It touched my hands. Next year, I won’t be in that position ever again.”

The Colts faced questions after the game about why Goodson was in the game on such a crucial play instead of starting running back Jonathan Taylor, but Goodson said he’s been working on that short-yardage pass all week and the Colts were ready to run it, he just didn’t execute.

“We’ve been repping that play all week,” Goodson said. “I knew that play was for me, and when we called it, it was just all about making a play. And when the ball came to me, I happened to fail today.”

And with that, the Texans move on to the playoffs and the Colts’ season has come to an end.