Tyler Higbee having MRI Monday to confirm torn ACL

Sunday night was doubly painful for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

His team’s season came to an end with a 24-23 loss to the Lions and he was absent for the final minutes after suffering a knee injury on a hit from Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the fourth quarter. It looks like that injury will be one Higbee is recovering from for a long time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Higbee is having an MRI on Monday to confirm an initial diagnosis of a torn ACL. If that is confirmed, Higbee will be looking at a rehab timeline that could stretch into the 2024 season.

Higbee did not have a catch on Sunday. He had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.