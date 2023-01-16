 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Huntley: I just tried to make a play

  
Published January 16, 2023 04:42 AM
nbc_pft_ravensrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Ravens' wild card round loss to the Bengals after Tyler Huntley's costly late fumble.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley turned in one of the strongest performances of his career on Sunday night in Cincinnati, but no one is likely to remember his good moments when they look back at the game.

They’re likelier to recall a failed quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. Huntley jumped to try to go over the top of the line, but Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson knocked the ball out of his hands and defensive end Sam Hubbard returned the fumble for a 98-yard touchdown that became the final margin of victory in a 24-17 Bengals win.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the play “wasn’t executed the right way” because Huntley was supposed to go low and get pushed from behind into the end zone. Huntley said he thought his approach was the better one for the situation.

“At the time, I just felt like everybody was packed in, they shot for our linemen’s legs, the ‘backers felt pretty good up at the line. I just tried to make a play ,” Huntley said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to be thinking about that the whole offseason, how just one play, they won the game. It’s going to be hard, but it’s going to motivate me to grind hard, work hard, and be ready for next year.”

Huntley is set to be a restricted free agent and it seems likely that the Ravens would move to keep him around, although sorting out the Lamar Jackson situation will likely be the first priority at quarterback in Baltimore.