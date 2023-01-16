Tyler Huntley: I just tried to make a play

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley turned in one of the strongest performances of his career on Sunday night in Cincinnati, but no one is likely to remember his good moments when they look back at the game.

They’re likelier to recall a failed quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. Huntley jumped to try to go over the top of the line, but Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson knocked the ball out of his hands and defensive end Sam Hubbard returned the fumble for a 98-yard touchdown that became the final margin of victory in a 24-17 Bengals win.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the play “wasn’t executed the right way” because Huntley was supposed to go low and get pushed from behind into the end zone. Huntley said he thought his approach was the better one for the situation.

“At the time, I just felt like everybody was packed in, they shot for our linemen’s legs, the ‘backers felt pretty good up at the line. I just tried to make a play ,” Huntley said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to be thinking about that the whole offseason, how just one play, they won the game. It’s going to be hard, but it’s going to motivate me to grind hard, work hard, and be ready for next year.”

Huntley is set to be a restricted free agent and it seems likely that the Ravens would move to keep him around, although sorting out the Lamar Jackson situation will likely be the first priority at quarterback in Baltimore.