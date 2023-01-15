Tyler Huntley tosses 41-yard touchdown pass, Ravens and Bengals tied at 17

After the Bengals went ahead 17-10 with a touchdown and two-point conversion, the Ravens needed an answer.

They found one with a quick-strike touchdown.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley hit a wide open Demarcus Robinson with a deep pass down the left side for a 41-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17-17 with 2:13 left in the third quarter.

Robinson put a move on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and was gone. All Huntley had to do was drop it in the bucket, which he did.

It was Robinson’s second catch of the game. Huntley is now 12-of-16 passing for 154 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

Baltimore’s previous scoring drives were 17 plays and nine plays. Robinson’s touchdown capped what was just a five-play drive.