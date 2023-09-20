Tyler Smith, Brandin Cooks return to limited work

Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith practiced for the first time since the start of the season.

Smith, who missed every practice in Week 1 and Week 2 with a hamstring injury, had a limited practice Wednesday.

His backup, Chuma Edoga, also was limited with an elbow injury that took him out Sunday after 45 snaps. T.J. Bass played the final 42 snaps.

Starting right guard Zack Martin (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. He was limited in two practices last week with a groin injury but played 82 of 87 snaps.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) returned to limited work after missing all of last week’s practices and Sunday’s game. He sprained his MCL in Week 1.

Safety Jayron Kearse (illness) did not practice.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) had a full practice for the first time since his injury early in training camp and should make his season debut this week.

“Dono is an impact player,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “His teammates feed off his play style. He’s a big part of our standard of how we play on defense. It’ll be great to get him back out there. At the end of the week we’ll see exactly where we are. You feel Dono when he’s on the field.”

The Cowboys announced that assistant coach Jeff Blasko remains on a health leave of absence.