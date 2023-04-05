Tyree Wilson visited with Texans, visiting Bears Wednesday

Edge rusher Tyree Wilson has started making the rounds for pre-draft visits with teams picking early in the first round.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson met with the Texans on Tuesday. Wilson is meeting with the Bears on Wednesday and Rapoport adds that he’s expected to meet with nearly every team picking in the Top 10.

Most speculation is on the Texans using the second overall pick on a quarterback, but they also have the No. 12 pick and could move in a variety of directions with that selection. The Bears are set to pick ninth after trading out of the first overall pick.

Wilson, who had seven sacks in 10 games for Texas Tech last season, joins Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon as some of the top defensive prospects in this year’s class.