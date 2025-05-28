Tyreek Hill: I’m trying to prove Dolphins can depend on me

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ended last season by creating doubt about his future with the team, but he said on Wednesday that his current goal is to make sure he remains in their good graces.

Hill said “I’m out” after the Dolphins ended the year with a 32-20 loss to the Jets that gave them a losing record for the year. Hill later tried to quell that doubt by saying he was speaking out of frustration with a season that saw him suffer a wrist injury while putting up his lowest per-game numbers since his rookie season.

Hill had surgery to address the wrist and said on Wednesday that he’s feeling “zero pain.” He also said that he’s working to show that what happened at the end of last season is not a sign that he lacks commitment to the Dolphins’ cause.

“Every day I’m trying to prove myself as one of those guys this team can depend on in crucial moments. . . . It was tough. Emotions were high then. At the end of the day, I’m just looking to move forward from that. Hoping that I can prove myself and prove to my teammates that I’m still one of those ones,” Hill said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Dolphins have to prove they are on the right track in head coach Mike McDaniel’s fourth season at the helm and a rebound from Hill would be a major boost to their chances of doing that. His words suggest he’s in the right headspace to make that happen, but the proof everyone is seeking will have to wait a few more months.