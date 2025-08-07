Tyreek Hill is on the team’s charter to Chicago

Tyreek Hill has had an interesting last few days.

He was late for team stretch Sunday, and Wednesday, he missed practice with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins receiver, though, is on the team charter to Chicago on Wednesday night.

The team’s official X account posted a video and a photo of Hill getting on the plane. Wearing a Tua Tagovailoa jersey, Hill offered his trademark peace sign to the camera. The Dolphins had an emoji of a cheetah, Hill’s nickname, followed by the words “reppin’ Uno,” in reference to Tagovailoa’s jersey No. 1.

Tagovailoa recently made pointed comments about the need to hold Hill accountable, something Hill said he accepted.

The Dolphins have a joint practice with the Bears before their preseason opener Sunday.