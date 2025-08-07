 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill is on the team’s charter to Chicago

  
Published August 6, 2025 08:30 PM

Tyreek Hill has had an interesting last few days.

He was late for team stretch Sunday, and Wednesday, he missed practice with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins receiver, though, is on the team charter to Chicago on Wednesday night.

The team’s official X account posted a video and a photo of Hill getting on the plane. Wearing a Tua Tagovailoa jersey, Hill offered his trademark peace sign to the camera. The Dolphins had an emoji of a cheetah, Hill’s nickname, followed by the words “reppin’ Uno,” in reference to Tagovailoa’s jersey No. 1.

Tagovailoa recently made pointed comments about the need to hold Hill accountable, something Hill said he accepted.

The Dolphins have a joint practice with the Bears before their preseason opener Sunday.