Tua Tagovailoa: I’m not talking bad about Tyreek Hill, just holding him accountable

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he wasn’t trying to criticize teammate Tyreek Hill when he said they need to work on their relationship, but Tagovailoa said Hill needs to know that comments he made at the end of last season about wanting to leave the team didn’t go unnoticed in the locker room.

Tagovailoa says that as great as Hill is on the field, he needs to learn to be great off the field and in the locker room as well.

“I don’t feel it’s me talking bad about my teammate,” Tagovailoa said on NFL Network. “I’m just trying to hold him accountable, because that’s what we try to do with everyone on our team. And if this is what we say the standard is, that’s what the standard is, and no one is exempt from it.”

Hill is one of the NFL’s most talented players but has also been volatile, and Tagovailoa has sounded in recent days like he wants Hill held to a higher standard. It’s a situation that could boil over between quarterback and wide receiver, but also could lead to a stronger locker room and a better team if Tagovailoa and Hill get on the same page.