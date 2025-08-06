 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
nbc_pft_patiencedraft_250806.jpg
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Tyreek Hill out of practice Wednesday with an undisclosed injury

  
Published August 6, 2025 09:44 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s late arrival to practice drew some attention last weekend and his absence on Wednesday is sure to do the same.

Hill is not taking part in the team’s workout. Per multiple reports from Miami, his absence is due to an undisclosed injury. Hill, who dealt with a wrist injury in 2024 that eventually required surgery, was present for all of the team’s Tuesday practice.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before practice and did not address Hill’s status, so word from the team on his condition may not come in the immediate future.

That word will provide some idea about whether Hill will miss extended time as the Dolphins prepare for the start of the regular season. Anyone hoping the Dolphins bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2025 will be hoping that is not the case.