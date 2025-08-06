Tyreek Hill out of practice Wednesday with an undisclosed injury

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s late arrival to practice drew some attention last weekend and his absence on Wednesday is sure to do the same.

Hill is not taking part in the team’s workout. Per multiple reports from Miami, his absence is due to an undisclosed injury. Hill, who dealt with a wrist injury in 2024 that eventually required surgery, was present for all of the team’s Tuesday practice.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters before practice and did not address Hill’s status, so word from the team on his condition may not come in the immediate future.

That word will provide some idea about whether Hill will miss extended time as the Dolphins prepare for the start of the regular season. Anyone hoping the Dolphins bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2025 will be hoping that is not the case.