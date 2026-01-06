Report: Matt Ryan would not continue working for CBS as Falcons president

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has emerged as the leading candidate to become his former team’s president of football and he’s set to formally interview for the position later this week.

It appears one potential sticking point to moving forward in that position has been resolved. There was word on Monday that Ryan hoped to continue working as an analyst on CBS’ pregame show while also working for the Falcons, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ryan would give up his TV role if he is hired by the Falcons.

Given the responsibilities that the Falcons outlined for the president job, there wouldn’t appear to be much time available to do another job before getting into the inherent conflicts that would come with wearing both hats at the same time. The latter hasn’t stopped Raiders minority owner Tom Brady from calling games for Fox or ESPN analyst Troy Aikman working as a Dolphins consultant, but it appears Ryan would choose a different path.

The Falcons still have to satisfy the Rooney Rule before making any hire official, but the signs still point to Ryan eventually being the guy for the job.