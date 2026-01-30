Bills hiring Pete Carmichael Jr. as offensive coordinator

Joe Brady mentioned multiple times in his introductory press conference as Bills head coach that he’s from the Sean Payton tree.

Now he’s brought in one of Payton’s longtime offensive lieutenants.

Pete Carmichael Jr. is joining Buffalo as the club’s offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media.

Carmichael, 54, was with the Saints from 2006-2023, spending the vast majority of that time as the club’s offensive coordinator under Payton. Carmichael did not call plays full-time until Payton departed the franchise after the 2021 season. But he was fired after two seasons under head coach Dennis Allen.

Carmichael reunited with Payton with the Broncos, becoming the team’s senior offensive assistant in 2024 and serving in that role over the last two seasons.

Brady noted he will still call the Bills’ offensive plays as head coach. But Carmichael joining the team will be a key factor in implementing Buffalo’s offensive game plans throughout the week.