 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of HOF?
pro_bowl_games.jpg
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of HOF?
pro_bowl_games.jpg
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills hiring Pete Carmichael Jr. as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2026 09:23 AM

Joe Brady mentioned multiple times in his introductory press conference as Bills head coach that he’s from the Sean Payton tree.

Now he’s brought in one of Payton’s longtime offensive lieutenants.

Pete Carmichael Jr. is joining Buffalo as the club’s offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media.

Carmichael, 54, was with the Saints from 2006-2023, spending the vast majority of that time as the club’s offensive coordinator under Payton. Carmichael did not call plays full-time until Payton departed the franchise after the 2021 season. But he was fired after two seasons under head coach Dennis Allen.

Carmichael reunited with Payton with the Broncos, becoming the team’s senior offensive assistant in 2024 and serving in that role over the last two seasons.

Brady noted he will still call the Bills’ offensive plays as head coach. But Carmichael joining the team will be a key factor in implementing Buffalo’s offensive game plans throughout the week.