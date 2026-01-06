Report: Matt Ryan will interview with Falcons later this week

Matt Ryan is getting closer to having a new job.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ryan is set to interview with the Falcons later this week — either Thursday or Friday — for their newly created president of football role.

It’s been reported that the former Falcons quarterback was in discussions to join the team’s front office, with Ryan also looking to keep his TV job on CBS.

While it would be an upset if Ryan did not land the job at this point, Atlanta will have to be compliant with the Rooney Rule to officially hire Ryan for the position.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2008 draft, Ryan played 14 seasons for the Falcons from 2008-2021 before concluding his playing career with the Colts in 2022.