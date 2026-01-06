 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Matt Ryan will interview with Falcons later this week

  
Published January 6, 2026 11:34 AM

Matt Ryan is getting closer to having a new job.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ryan is set to interview with the Falcons later this week — either Thursday or Friday — for their newly created president of football role.

It’s been reported that the former Falcons quarterback was in discussions to join the team’s front office, with Ryan also looking to keep his TV job on CBS.

While it would be an upset if Ryan did not land the job at this point, Atlanta will have to be compliant with the Rooney Rule to officially hire Ryan for the position.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2008 draft, Ryan played 14 seasons for the Falcons from 2008-2021 before concluding his playing career with the Colts in 2022.