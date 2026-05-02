Final fifth-year option list for 2023 first-round picks

The first-round of draft brings a surge of hope with every pick. Then, reality sets in.

Three years later, a decision must be made as to whether the player’s fifth-year option will be exercised. Typically, it’s a basic litmus test as to whether the player is good enough. (Sometimes, as with Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, the option amount outpaces the market at the position.)

Here’s the full list of whether the option was exercised, along with the amount.

Also, there were only 31 first-round picks in 2023. The Dolphins lost theirs as part of the Tom Brady/Sean Payton tampering punishment.

In all, 22 of the 2023 first-round picks had their fifth-year options exercised. Nine did not. Two have received long-term deals.

1. Quarterback Bryce Young, Panthers. $25.904 million. Exercised.

2. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Texans. $25.904 million. Exercised.

3. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Texans. $21.512 million. Exercised. (Anderson has since signed a three-year, $150 million extension.)

4. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, Colts. $22.483 million. Not exercised.

5. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks. $21.161 million. Exercised.

6. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., Cardinals. $19.072 million. Exercised.

7. Defensive end Tyree Wilson, Saints (traded from Raiders). $14.475 million. Not exercised.

8. Running back Bijan Robinson, Falcons. $11.323 million. Exercised.

9. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Eagles. $27.127 million. Exercised.

10. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright, Bears. $19.072 million. Exercised.

11. Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, Titans. $19.072 million. Exercised.

12. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions. $14.293 million. Exercised.

13. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, Packers. $14.475 million. Exercised.

14. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones, Steelers. $19.072 million. Not exercised.

15. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV, Jets. $14.475 million. Exercised.

16. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Rams. $12.633 million. Not exercised.

17. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Patriots. $18.119 million. Exercised.

18. Linebacker Jack Campbell, Lions. $21.925 million. Not exercised.

19. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers. $15.451 million. Exercised.

20. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks. $23.852 million. Exercised. (Smith-Njigba has since signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension.)

21. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, Chargers. $18 million. Exercised.

22. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, Ravens. $27.298 million. Exercised.

23. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, Vikings. $18 million. Exercised.

24. Cornerback Deonte Banks, Giants. $12,633 million. Not exercised.

25. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, Bills. $8.162 million. Exercised.

26. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Jets (traded from Cowboys). $13.391 million. Not exercised.

27. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison, Jaguars. $19.072 million. Exercised.

28. Defensive end Myles Murphy, Bengals. $14.475 million. Not exercised.

29. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Saints. $13.391 million. Exercised.

30. Edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr., Eagles. $13.752 million. Exercised.

31. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs. $14.475 million. Not exercised.