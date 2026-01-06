 Skip navigation
Eagles expect Nakobe Dean to play this week

  
Published January 6, 2026 01:52 PM

Linebacker Nakobe Dean missed the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but there’s positive word about his availability for this Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at a Tuesday press conference that the team expects Dean to play this weekend.

Dean missed the first five games of the year while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last season. He started eight of the 10 games he did play and had 55 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Eagles are also expected to have right tackle Lane Johnson at practice this week, so they could be getting significant pieces back on both sides of the ball.