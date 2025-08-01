 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa’s comments were needed

  
Published August 1, 2025 11:45 AM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made some pointed comments at training camp about needing to hold wide receiver Tyreek Hill accountable, and Hill says he accepts those comments.

Hill said today that he’s trying to hold himself accountable as well and appreciates Tagovailoa’s leadership.

“I think Tua’s comments were needed,” Hill said. “He’s obviously the leader of our team so he sets the standard, so I’m just trying to be the best teammate, best version of myself I can be. Showing up to meetings, coming out here every day and busting my tail in practice, I think it’s important. If you want to be able to leave a legacy, you’ve got to be able to consistently do those things.”

Hill said he knows he needs to be a good presence in the locker room and on the practice field, and not just a playmaker on game days.

“I think it’s very important because football is a team sport,” Hill said. “It is important.”

Getting Tagovailoa and Hill on the same page will go a long way toward getting things moving in the right direction for the Dolphins this season.