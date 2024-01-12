Tyreek Hill is the Dolphins MVP

For much of the 2023 regular season, it looked like the NFL MVP could be either Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill consistently said he wanted Tua to win the award.

By the end of the campaign, it became clear that neither would be serious contenders for the league MVP award. However, Hill was named on Thursday the team’s MVP.

Hill also won the award in 2022.

Some teams determine MVP by a vote of players. For the Dolphins, the media picks the winner.

And that’s good news for the Dolphins. The last thing they need with a playoff game coming is the outcome of a team-based vote declaring Hill to be more important to the team than Tua. While there’s no reason to think Tua would react negatively to such a development, there’s no reason to risk finding out — like the Steelers did in 2018, when Antonio Brown blew a gasket after not being named team MVP and that was that for A.B. in Pittsburgh.

Regardless of whether it’s a player or media determination, it’s smarter to wait until after the last game to name the various award winners. The chances of it being an issue for remaining games is zero percent if a team waits. If they name the MVP before the last game of the year, the chance is something more than zero.