Tyreek Hill runs 60 meters in 6.70 seconds, easily winning at USA Track and Field meet

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill participated in his first track meet in nine years today, and he had no trouble beating an overmatched field in a 60-meter dash.

Hill ran 60 meters in 6.70 seconds, easily finishing first in the 25-29 age group at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

That’s a very good time by the standards of normal people, but it’s worth noting that these were not elite sprinters in the field against Hill. The world record in the 60 meters is 6.34 seconds, set by Christian Coleman in 2018.

Hill was Track and Field News’ High School Athlete of the Year in 2012, but after briefly running track at the community college level in 2014, he gave it up to focus on football full-time.

This appeared to be simply a one-off event for Hill, who tweeted afterward, “Never racing again had me out there looking wild.”