Tyreek Hill vows to “comply” with NFL uniform rules

This season, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been repeatedly fined for uniform violations. Apparently, that will be ending. Because Tyreek Hill is crying, “Uncle.”

“I don’t want to further talk on it,” Hill told reporters on Thursday. “I feel like my job as an employee of the NFL is to comply, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to comply, I’m going to give in. Usually I bite the bullet and try to fight back, but once they start digging in your pocket a little bit, there’s really not much you can do. Plus in some kind of way, it gives me an advantage. That’s what they said with me not having on socks, they said it gives me an advantage. I was like, ‘So y’all are going to drug test me for not wearing socks?’ At this point, I’m not going to say nothing, I’m just going to comply.”

Hill disagreed with the notion that not wearing conforming socks gives him an advantage. Still, his explanation for not wearing conforming socks was a little confusing.

“I get IVs before games and sometimes the timing just doesn’t allow me to put on socks in time, and I don’t want to miss plays,” Hill said. “Sometimes I have on socks, and it doesn’t cover a certain length. The NFL has certain rules that have been here way before I’ve been playing this game, and they are going to be here well after, so it’s my job to comply. . . . I don’t know, they’ve got their whole philosophy behind it. I’m just going to do what I can to keep my hard-earned money in my pocket.”

Hill suggested that he has managed to get some of the fines reduced. Regardless, the dollars have gotten his attention. And he realizes that the NFL runs the show. If he wants to keep playing — and to avoid big fines — he needs to do what Big Shield wants him to do.