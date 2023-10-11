NFL has repeatedly fined Tyreek Hill for uniform violations

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted on Tuesday that the NFL has fined him more than $100,000. Apparently, that’s not accurate.

The NFL has announced, via an obvious leak to the league’s in-house media conglomerate, that Hill has been fined “repeatedly” for uniform policy violations. The total is less than $100,000, per the league.

Hill’s violations seem to trace to a refusal to wear socks.

Hill also flashed a discreet peace sign on his way to the end zone on Sunday against the Giants. That’s a potential taunting foul. He wasn’t flagged. It will be interesting to see whether he’s fined.

It also will be interesting to see if/when the NFL simply refuses to let Hill enter games with a non-conforming uniform. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was told at halftime of a Week 3 Monday night game that, if he did not change shoes that violated the league’s rules, he would be prevented from continuing.