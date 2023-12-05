Tyrod Taylor “disappointed” to learn he lost Giants QB job to Tommy DeVito

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor learned today that when he’s put back on the active roster, it will be as the No. 2 quarterback, and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will start on Monday night against the Packers. Taylor wasn’t happy about it.

Asked today how he felt about head coach Brian Daboll’s decision, Taylor admitted he’s frustrated.

“Disappointed,” Taylor said. “But it’s part of the game.”

Taylor knows well that it’s part of the game. At times in his career he’s lost starting jobs to Nathan Peterman, Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Davis Mills. This isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo.

Taylor declined to go into any details about how he’s feeling or any communications he’s had with Daboll about the decision. But it’s easy to understand why he’s disappointed, as he again finds himself losing a job to a younger quarterback.