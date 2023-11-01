Tyron Smith remains out of practice

The Cowboys expressed optimism that left tackle Tyron Smith would play against the Rams, but he didn’t. And he missed Wednesday’s practice while still working his way back from a neck injury.

The Cowboys added Smith to the practice report Thursday, and he was limited the final two practices of last week before getting a questionable designation.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery and also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who started for Smith before being injured himself, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) also missed practice with injuries.