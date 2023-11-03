Tyron Smith returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice Friday, getting in limited work.

The team lists him as questionable for Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Eagles.

Smith did not play last week after popping up on the Oct. 26 practice report with a neck injury. He was limited the final two practices of last week before getting a questionable designation.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery and also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who started for Smith before being injured himself, was limited in every practice this week with an ankle injury. The Cowboys added a knee injury to Chuma’s report Thursday and list him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

No other player has an injury designation for the Cowboys.