Unable to find trade partner, Commanders to release Jonathan Allen

Earlier this week, Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com reported that the Commanders would release defensive lineman Jonathan Allen if the club couldn’t find a trade partner.

Now that has come to pass.

According to multiple reports, Washington has informed Allen that he will now be released.

The move will save Washington $16.5 million against the cap.

Allen, 30, was Washington’s No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft. He’s recorded 42.0 sacks with 60 tackles for loss and 118 quarterback hits over the last eight seasons.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Allen was limited to eight games with seven starts due to injury in 2024. He finished the year with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

Allen will now get a head start on free agency to find a new team for 2025.