Used TVs from Bengals stadium are being sold, cheap

  
Published July 8, 2024 07:53 AM

Who dey say dey gonna buy dem TVs?

As a renovation commences at Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, the powers-that-be in Hamilton County have powered down a bunch of televisions. And they’re selling them.

Via WCPO.com, 200 monitors have been sold and another 150 will be available later this week.

The televisions are being sold at a steep discount, with prices ranging from $30 to $60.

The highest price can get a screen from 56 to 85 inches.

It begins on July 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET. It’s happening at Gate D of Paycor Stadium.

The sale is cash only, with no remotes but free mounting brackets. Also, only one TV may be purchased per customer with no returns.