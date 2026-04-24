Vikings add Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks at No. 18

The Vikings have added some young talent to their defensive line.

With the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Vikings have selected Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks.

The 23-year-old Banks spent two years at Louisville before transferring and playing three years at Florida. He’s 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and undeniably talented, although his history of injuries is a concern. His most recent injury was a broken bone in his foot at the Scouting Combine, but he is expected to be ready before training camp.

A quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will be the most-watched story in Vikings camp, but Minnesota fans will also be keeping a close eye on Banks, whom they hope will make a big impact on defense as a rookie.