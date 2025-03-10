 Skip navigation
Vikings agree to re-sign P Ryan Wright

  
Published March 9, 2025 11:03 PM

The Vikings are retaining their punter.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal with Ryan Wright.

Pelissero notes the contract is worth $1.75 million. Wright can earn up to $2 million with incentives.

Wright was slated to become a restricted free agent.

Having joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Wright has averaged 47.6 yards per punt with a 41.6 net average over his 51 career games.

In 2024, Wright averaged 46.5 yards per punt with a 40.5-yard net average. He had 27 of his 56 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.