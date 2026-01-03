 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse draws $11,593 fine for taunting on field goal return

  
Published January 3, 2026 06:40 PM

Rams linebacker Jared Verse made a huge play on Monday night, blocking a field goal and returning it for a touchdown. Along the way, he gave a peace sign to the Falcons’ sideline.

And the league continues to view those two digits like a middle finger. Verse was fined $11,593 for taunting.

He said earlier this week that he feared drawing a flag. He didn’t, because the officials apparently didn’t see the gesture in real time. Everyone else did.

It’s a small price to pay for a play that turned a potential three-score margin into a one-score game, with Atlanta’s potential 27-10 lead becoming a 24-17 margin. But, yes, he also should have been flagged. Which would have added 15 yards to the extra point try.