Jared Verse draws $11,593 fine for taunting on field goal return

Rams linebacker Jared Verse made a huge play on Monday night, blocking a field goal and returning it for a touchdown. Along the way, he gave a peace sign to the Falcons’ sideline.

And the league continues to view those two digits like a middle finger. Verse was fined $11,593 for taunting.

He said earlier this week that he feared drawing a flag. He didn’t, because the officials apparently didn’t see the gesture in real time. Everyone else did.

It’s a small price to pay for a play that turned a potential three-score margin into a one-score game, with Atlanta’s potential 27-10 lead becoming a 24-17 margin. But, yes, he also should have been flagged. Which would have added 15 yards to the extra point try.