Vikings agree to terms with WR Tim Jones

Wide receiver Tim Jones will be joining a new team for the 2025 season.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with Jones on a contract. They did not disclose any terms of the agreement.

Jones joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He has played a role on offense and special teams for the AFC South club over the last three years.

Jones appeared in every game the Jaguars played in those seasons and had 17 catches for 154 yards. He also had six tackles and a fumble recovery in his special teams work.