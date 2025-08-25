 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings cut P Oscar Chapman, OT Leroy Watson IV

  
Published August 25, 2025 04:39 PM

The Vikings waived rookie punter Oscar Chapman, the team announced Monday.

His departure leaves only Ryan Wright on the roster at the position.

Chapman botched a hold on a 55-yard field goal attempt that was no good during the team’s third preseason game over the weekend.

If he clears waivers, the Vikings can use the NFL’s International Player Pathway program exemption to claim him with an extra practice squad spot if they so choose.

The Australia native spent five seasons as Auburn’s punter and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The Vikings also announced the departure of offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV. The team attempted to trade Watson before waiving him.

The Vikings still have 76 players on their roster on their way to 53.