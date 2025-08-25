Vikings cut P Oscar Chapman, OT Leroy Watson IV

The Vikings waived rookie punter Oscar Chapman, the team announced Monday.

His departure leaves only Ryan Wright on the roster at the position.

Chapman botched a hold on a 55-yard field goal attempt that was no good during the team’s third preseason game over the weekend.

If he clears waivers, the Vikings can use the NFL’s International Player Pathway program exemption to claim him with an extra practice squad spot if they so choose.

The Australia native spent five seasons as Auburn’s punter and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The Vikings also announced the departure of offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV. The team attempted to trade Watson before waiving him.

The Vikings still have 76 players on their roster on their way to 53.