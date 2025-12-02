Vikings cut QB Desmond Ridder from the practice squad

With J.J. McCarthy set to return this week from a concussion, the Vikings cut quarterback Desmond Ridder from their practice squad, the team announced.

Ridder also was with the Vikings early in the season when McCarthy was sidelined with an ankle injury. The Vikings waived him in early October.

Max Brosmer started in McCarthy’s place on Sunday.

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of the 2022 draft. He has started 18 of 25 games played, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ridder has also spent time with the Cardinals (2024), Raiders (2024) and Bengals (2025) before joining Minnesota.