Vikings elevate QB John Wolford from the practice squad

The Vikings will be starting rookie Max Brosmer at quarterback against the Seahawks on Sunday and they made a move on Saturday to add a backup to the roster.

John Wolford has been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Wolford signed to the practice squad in October and is needed on Sunday because J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out with a concussion.

Wolford made four starts with the Rams between 2020 and 2022, but has not appeared in any regular season games over the last two-plus seasons.

The Vikings also elevated cornerback Dwight McGlothern and announced that assistant head coach Mike Pettine is not traveling with the team to Seattle. Pettine will not be present for Sunday’s game either.