Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

  
Published January 19, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the keys to the New York Giants' first playoff victory since 2012 after they took down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Minneapolis.

The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return.

“Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a statement. “While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team. I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation.”

The 65-year-old Donatell is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator who will surely have offers if he wants to join another coaching staff, but his one year in Minnesota ended up with a disappointing playoff loss and a pink slip.